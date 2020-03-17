The 72
Championship

Hull City partially close down training ground this week

Hull City have partially closed their training ground this week amid the Coronavirus pandemic, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers’ players have been at home over the past few days and have been undergoing personal fitness regimes.

Grant McCann’s side are due to return to training at Cottingham training ground on Monday, though that will he dependent on the ongoing developments regarding the virus.

Hull’s next scheduled game is an away trip to West Brom at the Hawthorns on 4th April. They are missing fixtures against Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough during the EFL’s enforced break.

McCann’s men were on a dire run of form before the postponements and had not won in the league for 11 games, a set of results stretching back to their last win on New Year’s Day against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The break has halted their slide down the Championship table which has left them in 21st position in the league and two points above the relegation zone. It also provides them with an opportunity to get some key first-team players, such as Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs, back from injury.

When football will return is yet to be known but Hull will be ready to do so if it is early next month based on their intentions to keep fitness levels up.

This is an unprecedented time for all football clubs and there is an air of uncertainty about what will happen to the rest of the season.

