QPR chief admits Eze’s future is out of their hands – also confirms Crystal Palace interest

Speaking to The Beautiful Game Podcast (quotes via TEAMTALK), Queens Park Rangers’ sporting director Les Ferdinand has admitted he thinks the future of star man Eberechi Eze is out of their hands, also moving to confirm Crystal Palace’s previous interest in the playmaker.

It is no secret that Queens Park Rangers’ star playmaker Eberechi Eze has been attracting top-flight interest over the course of the past year or so, with his impressive performances in an R’s shirt catching the eyes of Premier League clubs.

Eze was linked with a move away in the January transfer window and at the end of last week, The Sun reported that Spurs had emerged as clear favourites in the chase for his signature, with Sheffield United and Crystal Palace reportedly being put off by QPR’s £20 million valuation of the 21-year-old.

Now, QPR’s sporting director Les Ferdinand has provided an update on the future of Eze, confirming that Crystal Palace enquired about his services but never followed up with an offer. The former England striker also admitted that he thinks the playmaker’s future is out of his hands, saying that the club may receive an offer they can not refuse. He said:

“Crystal Palace made an enquiry but we never got to any fee or any negotiations in terms of what it was going to take. They made an enquiry about him and that was it.

“I think [his future]is out of our hands. We may get an offer we can’t refuse. We are trying to build something here but at the same time, we know along the way we are going to lose one or two assets.

“Losing those assets will enable us to replenish the squad which because of Financial Fair Play and the way things work in the Championship, for us as a football club that is the only way we can survive and move forward.”