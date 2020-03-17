Championship top six prepare to take legal action should the Premier League declare season ‘null and void’

The Championship top six are preparing to take legal action should the Premier League declare the season ‘null and void’ according to Football Insider.

Premier League chiefs are concerned regarding a £170million lawsuit which West Brom and Leeds will push for should the scenario happen.

The Championship sides would face huge financial turmoil which could cost them around £200million should the season be void and this is a major consideration as ruling bodies prepare to meet this week.

The top six in the division will miss out on promotion and in turn face financial implications for which they could seek to gain financial compensation.

Leeds and West Brom are well clear at the top of the Championship with nine matches remaining and could make legal moves against the Premier League as well as Fulham and other sides involved in the promotion race.

That possibility will be discussed later this week at an emergency meeting of the Premier League on Thursday.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear made clear yesterday that it is his club’s preference for the Championship programme to be completed.

“From our perspective, we think it is vital that it is completed,” Kinnear told Sky Sports News. “I think there is a growing sense across the football family that that is the right thing to do.”

There is every right for the top sides in the Championship to take action against the Premier League due to the ramifications they could face should the season not be allowed to be completed.

Although this devastation could not have been anticipated there needs to be some sense of fairness shown and allow there to be every chance of the season being completed.