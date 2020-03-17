Spurs favourites to land Eberechi Eze

Queens Park Rangers winger Eberechi Eze is attracting attention from a whole host of clubs this season, with his startling performances in the Championship gaining him interest from Premier League clubs. According to The Sun, however, it’s Tottenham Hotspur who are in pole position to land the winger this summer.

Queens Park Rangers have been one of the most exciting teams to watch under Mark Warburton this season, possessing the third-best offensive record and third-worst defensive record.

Warburton’s faith in youth and utilizing an attacking, but a possession-based approach has allowed the likes of Eberechi Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair to flourish this season.

While the Hoops fans would hoped for further improvement defensively, their free-flowing style has been largely entertaining for neutrals with Eze becoming at the forefront of their attacking powers.

Eze has profited under the spell of Warburton, with the winger managing to add an end product to his game that his critics were dying to see. In the Championship this campaign Eze has 12 goals and 8 assists.

Although Eze will take the majority of the plaudits for his performances this season, it’s Mark Warburton’s belief in a possession-based approach that allows his team to build from the back and then switch through the gears going forward.

According to stats as per WhoScored, Eze ranks at the top for average rating in the Championship with an impressive 7.45, whilst he also boasts the highest number of MOTM awards in the division with 9.

Taking these admiral stats into consideration, it has emerged from The Sun that Tottenham have been tracking the player for some time and are edging closer to making an offer for the player.

QPR’s asking price for their most prized asset is said to be in the region of 20 million pounds, a similar fee to the numbers touted around Jarrod Bowen’s January move to West Ham United.

According to reports, it was suggested that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettinho was an admirer of Eze and was firmly interested in signing the youngster before he was sacked.

Despite a change in manager, it is reported that Eze remains on Spurs transfer wishlist and a move for the England under-21 international is said to be endorsed by Jose Mourinho, should he look to engineer a deal for the winger.