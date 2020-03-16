Derby County midfielder Bielik provides recovery update after ACL injury

Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has vowed to come back stronger on his Instagram page (see below), confirming that knee surgery was a success after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in a game for the club’s Under-23s side.

Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has not featured for the Rams’ senior side since December 30th. A suspension kept him out of action before suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in an Under-23s game against Spurs, in which he was stretchered off in the early stages of the first half.

Bielik has since undergone surgery on his knee and is expected to return later this year, but he will not be playing again this season or in the summer. Now, the Polish international has moved to provide an update on his injury situation, posting a video of him in the gym as he steps up his return to fitness. Speaking on Instagram, he said:

“Dear Fans! Thank you for all your support messages after injury. I did not respond to any of you. Sorry, but it was a tough time for me. Obviously surgery went well and I feel much better now. It will be a long journey but I will be back stronger.”

Bielik joined Derby County in the summer after starring while on loan for Charlton Athletic last season. Since signing for the Rams, the 22-year-old has made 21 senior appearances for the club, playing in a defensive midfield role for Philip Cocu’s side whilst also filling in at centre-back on occasion.