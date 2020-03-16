John Hartson has backed Hal Robson Kanu’s decision to make himself available for Wales

John Hartson has backed West Bromwich Albion’s Hal Robson-Kanu’s decision to make himself available again for Wales as reported by the Express & Star.

The striker had retired from international duty back in 2018 as he wanted to focus on club football and his family but has recently revealed his decision to make himself available once again.

Robson-Kanu has reached double figures this season for the first time in his career having notched ten goals and with nine games still left to play he could still improve on that total.

Former Welsh striker Hartson has welcomed the decision: “Hal’s put himself forward again and I think that’s great,” Hartson said. “He deserves credit for that, he wants to help and be a part of it.”

“He’s been scoring goals and pivotal to what Slaven Bilic has been doing at West Brom. He was getting a run of games after a few injury problems, and I think it’s wonderful for Ryan to have options.”

“My only issue – and I think Ryan might be thinking the same – is that he’s got the likes of Daniel James, Harry Wilson and Tom Lawrence in forward positions, as well as Gareth Bale of course and David Brooks to come back from injury,” Hartson continued.

“Ryan’s been trying to nurture and bring through some of the younger ones to become future Welsh stars. He might feel that bringing Hal back in might hold their progress.”

“But Hal’s a quality player and made himself a fans’ favourite by scoring that great goal against Belgium at the Euros in 2016.”

“We want good players and you can’t have enough good players. He’s got good experience, but Ryan has to decide whether it halts the progress of one of his younger players.”

Robson-Kanu has certainly been reaping the rewards of an extended run in the side at club level and his international pedigree could be vital for Wales should he be recalled to the squad.