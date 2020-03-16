Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Coronavirus outbreak could allow Augustin to regain fitness

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has said that the delay of the football season due to the Coronavirus outbreak could pave the way for Jean-Kevin Augustin to regain his fitness in an interview with Football Insider.

Despite Augustin having so far failed to make an impact at Elland Road, the delay in the season could allow him extra training time but Whelan thinks Leeds have done brilliant without him.

When asked whether the break gives Augustin an opportunity to prove his fitness to Marcelo Bielsa, Whelan said: “I am not holding my breath on that. Leeds are not sitting top of the league because of Augustin coming in in January.”

“He has done nothing and if he gets fit it is a bonus but if he does not I am not sweating about it. We have got enough without him getting on the pitch again.”

“It is important for him to get fit and important for the fans to know a bit more about what he is like – absolutely. But you only get fitter by playing games and we are not playing any!”

“Your fitness by running up and down the pitch is different to match sharpness. It will not be there and training ground games are not as quick.”

It was recently revealed that Leeds do have an obligation to buy Augustin in the summer but this could change if the player refuses the move and doesn’t wish to make the deal a permanent one.

The Frenchman has only made three substitute appearances so far since his loan switch to Leeds and has seemingly failed to live up to the fitness demands made by Bielsa.