Nottingham Forest could lose Matty Cash this summer if they fail to win promotion predicts Jonathan Greening

Speaking to 888 Sport, former West Brom and Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonathan Greening has predicted that Nottingham Forest could lose star man Matty Cash if they fail to win promotion this season.

Matty Cash has been a star performer for Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest over the course of this season, starring for Forest and playing a crucial role in their fight for promotion. His form saw him attracting significant transfer interest in the January transfer window, with Italian giants AC Milan among the sides said keen on the 22-year-old.

With the summer transfer window coming up, Nottingham Forest are likely to be braced for further interest in Cash, especially if they are unable to win promotion to the top flight. And, one man who thinks that Forest will have a task on their hands holding onto Cash this summer if they fail to win promotion is Jonathan Greening.

Speaking to 888 Sport, Greening said that he believes Cash is a high-quality player and would warrant a move to the Premier League if Forest remain in the second tier. He said:

“He has been very good all year. I really like him and was impressed when I saw him last against West Brom on the telly. If they get promoted they’ve got a chance of keeping him because they can offer him more money and a chance to play in the Premier League for such a big club like Forest. That would be hard to turn down.

“But if they don’t get promoted all the big clubs who have been watching him will probably think they can get a bargain. He won’t be on mega-money at Forest and he probably won’t cost that much.

“As for the player himself if playing in the Premier League is a dream of his – and it probably will be – and there is a chance of doubling his money then he’ll be wanting to test himself at the highest level. If they do get up Forest will be able to keep their players. If they don’t, they run the risk of losing their best players and Matty Cash is certainly one of them.”