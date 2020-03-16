Cardiff City loanee Ciaron Brown keen to stake a claim for first-team football

Speaking to Livingston’s official club website, Cardiff City’s loaned out defender Ciaron Brown has said that he is keen to stake a claim for first-team football in South Wales once he returns to the Bluebirds at the end of the season.

Cardiff City sent young defender Ciaron Brown out on loan in the January transfer window to allow him to gain experience of senior football. The 22-year-old has linked up with Livingston for a second spell, returning to the club for the second half of the season having previously spent a stint with the club at the same time last season.

Since joining Livingston, Brown has played a part in 11 games across all competitions for the club, laying on three assists in the process. The Northern Ireland international can play in a centre-back role as well as out on the left-hand side and is now setting his sights on the Cardiff City senior side.

Speaking to Livingston’s official club website, Brown said that he will be focusing on helping Livingston achieve a top-six finish while he is still at the club but for the long-term he wants to stake a claim for a place in the Bluebirds’ senior side. He said:

“Simply to play as many games as I can. Short-term, realistically, we want to get top 6 and push on but when I go back down the road, I want them to see I’ve been playing games, got better and have a bit of experience now and hopefully come pre-season, I’ll be able to find a place in that team and play every week.”