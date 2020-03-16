“Things are going really well” – Blackburn Rovers star Dack provides rehab update

Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers playmaker Bradley Dack has provided a positive update on his rehabilitation after suffering a season-ending injury in December.

Back in December, Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack suffered an ACL injury that saw his season come to a premature end. Prior to the injury, Dack netted 10 goals and laid on three assists in 24 matches, starring for Tony Mowbray’s side once again.

The playmaker will not be playing again this season and is likely to be out of action until later this year, but he has now moved to provide a positive update on his recovery.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Dack said that his recovery is going ‘really well” adding that he has eight or nine months to become “perfect in an athletic sense”. The playmaker said:

“Things are going really well, I’m enjoying the rehabilitation and I’m getting stronger in the gym, so I’m not far off the running machine, which is the next milestone for me. It’s gone really well, the surgeon and the physios are really happy, and I’m really positive about how it’s going. Hopefully, we can keep progressing as we have done and I’ll be back sooner rather than later.

“I used to hate the gym, but we’ve turned it into a positive thing. We have eight or nine months to make me perfect in an athletic sense, and I can already see the benefits. That drives you on to do more. I’ve said this before, but because I knew what the injury was as soon as I did it, it didn’t take me long to get my head around it.

“I think there are people who I have spoken to who have had the same injury, they come off the pitch thinking they haven’t done it. That makes it more of a blow for them finding out that they have to go through the whole process.”