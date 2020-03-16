Former Swansea City favourite McBurnie opens up on Sheffield United move

Speaking to Sheffield United’s Official YouTube channel, striker Oli McBurnie has said that it was a tough decision to make the move away from Swansea City last summer, adding that Blades boss Chris Wilder was a big factor in persuading him to leave the Swans.

In the summer transfer window, Sheffield United swooped in to sign striker Oli McBurnie from Swansea City after he starred for the Swans in the 2018/19 campaign. McBurnie netted 22 goals and laid on four assists for Swansea in 44 appearances and has gone on to score four goals for the Blades this season.

Now, the 23-year-old has been looking back on his decision to make the move away from South Wales to move to Sheffield United, explaining that Blades boss Chris Wilder was a big reason behind why he made the difficult decision to link up with the Premier League side. He said:

“I remember my agent rang me and said Sheffield United were interested along with a couple of other clubs. Then he was like ‘oh the manager up there loves you’, and I was thinking ‘I swear me and the manager had a bit of aggro last year when we played each other with Swansea’. And he was like ‘yeah that’s what he loves about you’.

“I spoke to the gaffer a couple of times and he just made feel really wanted and really loved. He said that every time they’d played against us, the boys didn’t really like playing against me. He said I’d be a perfect fit for the club and that the fans would love me. That the way they played would suit me. You know what the gaffer’s like, he can persuade you that a stone’s not a stone.

“It was a tough decision to leave Swansea because of everything they’d done for me. But the opportunity to play for Sheffield United, back in the Premier League again and under this manager was something that I couldn’t turn down. It just made sense, it was the perfect move for me and the perfect time of my career.”