Fenerbahce set their sights on West Brom manager Slaven Bilic

Fenerbahce have set their sights on West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic according to Fotospor following the departure of Ersun Yanal.

First-team coach Zeki Murat Gole left his temporary role after two games and the Turkish side are now looking to appoint a new manager or caretaker before the end of the season.

Fenerbahce had been interested in former Bayer Leverkusen and Red Bull Salzburg boss Roger Schmidt before the German joined PSV Eindhoven but they have now turned their attentions to the former Croatian national team boss.

However, despite reports of Bilic being their preferred choice he is believed to be very happy at the Midlands club and is eager to continue his project there as he looks to guide them back to the Premier League.

Fenerbahce would also struggle to back Bilic in the transfer market because of FFP and the club’s current financial situation highlighting another obstacle they would have to overcome.

West Brom are currently second in the Championship table and have enjoyed huge success under Bilic since his appointment in the summer and will be desperate to retain his services for the future.

Albion are on the cusp of Premier League football which was Bilic’s main aim as soon as he joined the club and it seems inconceivable that he would consider leaving during such an important time.

The Croatian has become a huge fan’s favourite during his time at the Hawthorns and it does appear unless something drastic changes he will be remaining at West Brom.