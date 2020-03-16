Marcus Browne blames Middlesbrough boss Woodgate’s squad rotation for lack of form

In an interview with The Oxford Mail ( via Teesside Live ), Oxford United’s Marcus Browne discussed his difficult time at Middlesbrough during the first half of this season.

Browne signed for Middlesbrough from West Ham United and was expected to bring pace and excitement to Boro fans. However, it hasn’t necessarily gone to plan for the 22-year old, who was sent on loan to Oxford United in January.

He has impressed during his time at the Kassam Stadium and could have played himself back into Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate’s plans for next season as a result.

Speaking to The Oxford Mail, Browne spoke out about his difficult first half of the campaign at The Riverside, blaming Woodgate’s tinkering for his lack of form.

“There’s stuff that goes on that’s not seen,” he said.

“You go through difficult times in football and for me, the first half of the season was probably one of them.

“I struggled to stay in the team at Boro, I was in, I was out.

“The team wasn’t doing so well and getting changed quite often, so for me it was difficult.”

Browne started just five games for Middlesbrough between August and January but was substituted either before or during half time in three out of the five starts.

He also found himself out of the matchday squad entirely on occasion and was soon shipped out on loan to Oxford United to help his development and playing time. Since then, he has scored four goals and registered four assists for the U’s.