Journalist Ian Abrahams claims that Leeds United face a ‘big problem’ should they win promotion ‘at a later date’

TalkSPORT Journalist Ian Abrahams has claimed that Leeds United will face a ‘big problem’ should the season be resumed and they win promotion ‘at a later date’ in an interview on Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show.

All football in the Championship has been suspended until at least April 3rd due to the Coronavirus outbreak but the season could still resume after this period.

Abrahams would prefer the season to be finished but believes that Leeds will face issues with Elland Road should they go on to win promotion later than usual.

“I think you have to finish the current season however and whenever to protect the integrity of the season,” said Abrahams.

“Whether it’s in one month or two months time or in the summer. I hear the complications around players’ contracts. And there are normally so many things you have to do to your ground to get it to Premier League level… and seriously if Leeds and West Brom got promoted… Actually, West Brom are okay because they’ve been in the Premier League recently.”

“If Leeds got promoted there’s so much they have to do to Elland Road. Crazy amounts because of things like media and TV especially. There’s a lot that needs to be sorted even away from the football pitch,” he continued.

There are many things with football clubs who are newly promoted and have been away from the top flight for some time are required to do in order to comply with Premier League rules.

It seems extremely unlikely that the Premier League would apply sanctions due to the special circumstances surrounding football and the world in general at the moment.