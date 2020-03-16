Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray outlines preference on how to finish season

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted his preference would be to finish this season, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Football in the UK has taken a back seat as the country try and tackle the Coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping across the world.

Blackburn are missing fixtures against Bristol City, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley with them due to return to action at Ewood Park on 3rd April against table toppers Leeds United. However, whether that will be the date is yet to be known by anyone.

Rovers currently sit 10th in the Championship table and are three points off the Play-Offs with nine games still yet to play.

Mowbray has been speaking about his side during the outbreak, as per Lancashire Live: “I think everyone would like to finish the current campaign. It doesn’t bare thinking about finishing the season without finishing the season. Just some amazing situations. If you’re a Leeds United supporter, player of staff member, West Bromwich Albion, or even Norwich, Liverpool, 30 years, it doesn’t bare thinking.”

“I think we have to get the season finished, I heard today experts saying this virus might peak in early June, wow. Then we try and finish the last nine games we’re trying to get them done in six weeks. Are we still playing matches in mid-July just to get the season finished? I’m not sure. I’m thankful I don’t have to make that decision.”

He added: “I know some clubs have curtailed the season where it is now, I’m not sure that’s right or how that works. Some teams there, if you’re sat at the top of the league on the tip of promotion and that’s pulled away from you. It’s not worth thinking about.”

It is unprecedented times for football and all clubs are abiding by the authorities.