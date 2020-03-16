Chelsea and Arsenal interested in Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh

According to The Sun , Premier League duo Chelsea and Arsenal are keen on a move for Middlesbrough youngster Calum Kavanagh.

Kavanagh has been attracting attention from the top tier given he has been a ‘shining light’ for Middlesbrough’s youth team this season.

He has scored six goals in 13 games in Boro’s under-18s setup and is yet to be tied down to a new contract.

Although Middlesbrough do want to extend Kavanagh’s stay on Teesside, the 16-year old is looking to see out the remainder of his contract before trying to move onto bigger and better things, whether that be at the Emirates or at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen.

Calum is the son of former-Middlesbrough and Republic of Ireland international Graham Kavanagh, who played for the Teessiders between 1991 and 1996 before spells with the likes of Stoke City and Cardiff City amongst others.

Boro’s illustrious academy has seen a path to the first team open up with Jonathan Woodgate as Head Coach, with the Middlesbrough boss giving youth a chance this season. Plenty of youngsters have been given their debuts including the likes of Hayden Coulson, Djed Spence and Aynsley Pears who have become an integral part of the squad since being drafted in.

If Kavanagh was to remain at Boro past his contract end date, there is a chance Woodgate could give him a chance at The Riverside if he maintains his performance levels. However, playing at the likes of the Emirates and Stamford Bridge could appeal more to the youngster, and may not wish to turn down the opportunity.