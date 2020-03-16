Alan Shearer issues his views on footballing debate claiming ‘Leeds United and West Brom shouldn’t be promoted’

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has issued his views on the latest footballing debate and claimed Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion shouldn’t be promoted as reported in The Sun.

There has been speculation that should the season be stopped now then Leeds and West Brom would be promoted to the Premier League as they are the current top two in the Championship with us then being left with a 22-team top-flight league.

However, Shearer has warned that this would cause a huge stir within the rest of the Championship in particular with the likes of Fulham still in with a realistic chance of making the automatic promotion places.

“If Leeds and West Brom were handed a free pass to the top flight, the teams around them would be left fuming, he said.

“If you cannot complete the fixtures then you cannot go handing out titles or consider relegating anybody. People have spoken of bringing Leeds and West Brom up from the Championship — but there would be uproar from other clubs.”

“Sitting seven and six points above third with nine games to go, there is no guarantee they would finish in the top two. If there’s no alternative than to cancel all remaining league fixtures, then the only logical decision should be to void the entire campaign.”

“While it would be harsh on some clubs that are chasing promotion, or league titles, it can’t really be helped. Every angle and scenario has to be looked at in order to reach a conclusion, even if that means a long delay before playing into next season,” he continued.

Shearer is correct in his assessment that it would appear to be unfair on the other teams chasing automatic promotion but at this stage a promotion for Leeds and West Brom does appear unlikely.