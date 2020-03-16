Celtic’s on-loan Stoke City defender Moritz Bauer facing uncertain future

Celtic’s on-loan Stoke City defender Moritz Bauer is facing an uncertain future with Neil Lennon’s side, as per a report by Stoke-On-Trent Live.

There is an air of uncertainty over all players out on loan in the UK at the moment with it unclear when the season will continue due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Bauer, who is 28 years old, has fallen out-of-favour at Celtic this season and has made just nine appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership champions. All signs are pointing towards him returning to the Bet365 Stadium this summer, but what Michael O’Neill’s plans for him are anyone’s guess.

Stoke loaned him out to Celtic in late August and the Hoops do have an option to purchase him on a permanent basis which is unlikely to be activated.

Bauer signed a new five-year deal with the Potters in July 2018, contracting him to the Championship outfit until 2023. However, he has played just 26 times for the Staffordshire side since his £5.5 million move from Rubin Kazan in January 2018.

He had spells at FC Winterthur and Grasshoppers in his early career before moving to Russia for two years in 2016.

The Austrian international has struggled to get his career back on track at Celtic this season. Their boss Lennon has admitted all his loan players are facing uncertain futures, as per a report by the Scottish Sun: “It’s (coronavirus) thrown up all sorts of interesting quirks and questions.”

He added: “We don’t know how long this is going to go on for. It’s an indefinite period.”