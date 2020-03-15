Leeds United moving to action permanent Meslier deal after contacting Lorient

Leeds United, should the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign begin again after the current Coronavirus suspension, will be looking to place their promotion charge in the hands of stand-in stopper Ilhan Meslier who is on loan from French side Lorient. However, that temporary deal is set to become a permanent one report French source L’Equipe.

According to L’Equipe’s sources, Meslier “should continue the adventure” at Elland Road after his displays deputising for the eigh-match banned Kiko Casilla convinced the Whites backroom staff to exercise a €5.5m/£4.9m deal to bring him to English football permanently. It was a purchase option that would be mandatory if the Whites ascend to the Premier League but it looks like one that they will look to seal anyway.

L’Equipe say that Leeds United have “made it clear” they want to keep Meslier next season with his performances against Arsenal, Hull City and Huddersfield Town being enough to convince the powers-that-be at the West Yorkshire club.

Meslier was ostensibly signed as a back-up, an understudy to Kiko Casilla with the former Real Madrid and Champions League winner being Leeds’ de facto #1. Experience buys you that privilege and there is no arguing that Casilla’s experience trumps that of Meslier.

However, there are some who are casting serious doubt over whether Casilla will ever feature for Leeds United again after his being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton Athletic’s on-loan West Brom striker Jonathon Leko. Should Meslier perform well in his next six games for the Whites, once the season kick-starts into action again, then pressure on whether to bring Casilla back will tell.

Meslier seems settled at Elland Road and his representatives confirm this with L’Equipe reporting there is “a very good atmosphere” and that he’s working with a “very competent staff” headed by Marcelo Bielsa.

Faint heart never won fair maiden nor will it win French keeper. But, well it seems that nearly £5million and a string of impressive performances will!