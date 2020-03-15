QPR’s £20m Eze price tag fends off Sheffield United and Crystal Palace – Spurs now “clear favourites”

According to The Sun, Queens Park Rangers’ £20 million valuation of star man Eberechi Eze has successfully fended off interest from Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, with Spurs now emerging as clear favourites for his signature.

Queens Park Rangers star man Eberechi Eze has been subject of transfer interest over the course of the 2019/20 campaign, with his strong performances for the R’s catching the attention of Premier League sides.

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are among the sides said to have been in the chase for Eze’s signature. However, it has now been reported by The Sun that the Premier League pair have baulked at QPR’s £20 million valuation of the playmaker.

While this is a boost for Mark Warburton’s side, with the Blades and the Eagles dropping out of the chase, the door has opened for Spurs to swoop in. Spurs have been fans of Eze for some time now and are now said to be clear favourites in the battle for his signature.

Eze has been a mainstay in Warburton’s side this season, playing in 39 games across all competitions for the R’s. Along the way, the England youngster has netted an impressive 12 goals and laid on eight assists, taking him to 18 goals and 13 assists in 103 appearances for the club since breaking through their youth ranks.

His form this season has seen him earn a call-up to the England Under-21s side, for whom he has now played for twice.

It will be interesting to see how Eze’s situation develops over the summer transfer window, with QPR set for a fight to hold onto his services.