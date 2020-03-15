Tony Mowbray provides update on injury to Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said he has not put a timescale on the injury to midfielder Corry Evans after he underwent surgery on facial injuries at the end of January.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans has not featured since January 11th, when he was stretchered out of Rovers’ clash with Preston North End in the early stages of the game after a collision with Lilywhites’ skipper Tom Davies, accidentally catching Evans in the face with his boot.

Evans underwent surgery at the end of January on his frontal lobe and eye socket and it was successful, but the midfielder is still a long way away from returning to action. Speaking to Lancashire Live, Mowbray has said that they will not be rushing Evans back to action, saying it is likely to be next season before he returns.

“I haven’t put any timescales on Corry. With seven weeks left of the season, I wouldn’t suggest it would be this season. He’s not on the grass and he’s just started recovering the recognition of Corry, I would suggest.

“His eyes aren’t as swollen, the tightness of his forehead where the plate was put in is just sort of settling down and now he’s looking more like Corry Evans, whereas he looked quite different a few weeks ago. We just need to leave Corry a little bit at the moment. When he’s ready, when he starts to think he can get his boots on and jog around on the pitch and get himself going, I’ll leave that to him and the medical department.”

The Rovers boss also acknowledged that there will be psychological factors Evans may have to overcome before returning to the side, adding that he hopes he progresses quickly so he can get out on the grass and back into training.