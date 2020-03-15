EFL campaigns could be doomed if Cramer’s Premier League thoughts are true

We are living in unprecedented times as the COVID-19 outbreak threatens to close down a whole continent. Football across all of Europe has ground to a halt as federations and leagues look to stem the flow of the killer virus. With it being so unprecedented, no one is sure of what will happen with the current campaigns.

Top sports lawyer Richard Cramer has his thoughts (below) and they are sobering thoughts indeed.

“If we go through to May or June, it’s almost inevitable that the season just has to be cancelled and they start all over again.” Leading sports lawyer Richard Cramer believes if the football season can’t resume in a few weeks then it will have to be cancelled… — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 15, 2020

There are meetings scheduled for Tuesday with UEFA videoconferencing with all of its 55 aligned federation partners as they look to thrash out a way forward from the current situation. From that meeting individual federations and bodies will convene meetings, the Premier League set for their pow-wow on Thursday next.

From then the situation should clarify somewhat with regard to the current campaigns and what will happen to seasons in progress. What the Premier League decide usually percolates down from the top-tier to the EFL’s three tiers and the Championship, League One and League Two will probably fall in with the decisions made on Thursday.

Should Richard Cramer’s view hold water, then you can expect a backlash from fans at all levels, especially those sides poised on the brink of being crowned as champions, such as Liverpool, or placed in the promotion places such as Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry, Rotherham, Crewe and Swindon Town.

Should the worst come to the worst, then you can also expect affected clubs at all levels to hit the courts waving litigation papers aplenty.