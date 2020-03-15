Blackburn boss Mowbray denies claims of MLS over for Rovers defender Williams again

Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has reiterated that the club have not received any offers from the MLS for defender Derrick Williams.

Earlier this month, Tony Mowbray moved to pour cold water on the rumours surrounding the future of Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams, stating that the club had not received any offers for the Republic of Ireland international.

And now, Mowbray has once again been asked if the club are yet to receive any offers for Williams with DC United mentioned as one of the sides reportedly interested in the defender. Once again, the Rovers boss has moved to confirm no offers have been made for the defender, saying:

“I saw the reports about it, and as I said really, there’s no question to answer really. Derrick is our player, he is a professional player and he is an important player, as he has been for three years for us.

“So unless someone picks up the phone and makes us offers for our players, then we have no questions to answer. That’s where I sit at the moment. It might be rumours, there might be some real substance behind it but at this moment I have nothing to answer.”

Over the course of the 2019/20 Championship season, Rovers defender Williams has been going through a transition from left-back to centre-back, featuring in a central role in Tony Mowbray’s backline a lot more frequently. So far this season, the Republic of Ireland international has played 19 times across all competitions this season, scoring three goals in the process.

In total, Williams has played 141 times for Blackburn Rovers since signing from Bristol City in the summer of 2016, scoring five goals and laying on 12 assists in the process. Now, with interest from the MLS being reported, it will be interesting to see if the claimed interest develops into anything serious.