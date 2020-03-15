Leeds United should launch move for Norwich star Pukki this summer says former England international Danny Mills

Speaking to Football Insider, former England international defender Danny Mills has said that Leeds United should launch a move for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Finnish striker Teemu Pukki was a big reason as to why the Canaries were able to win promotion last season, netting an impressive 30 goals and laying on 10 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions as Daniel Farke’s side won the Championship title.

While Norwich have struggled in the top flight, currently occupying 20th spot, Pukki has been their talisman once again. He has scored 11 Premier League goals in 28 appearances so far this season, making him their top scorer by five goals, with Todd Cantwell second on six.

With 37 Championship games played, Leeds United are top of the pile and are seven points clear of 3rd place Fulham. Their main source of goals has been Patrick Bamford, who has bagged 13 league goals in total, but he has endured frustrating dry spells over the course of the campaign.

Now, with Leeds currently poised to go up, former England international Danny Mills has been discussing who they could target should they look to bring in a new striker in the summer transfer window, saying that Norwich star Pukki would be the “obvious” choice. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“Pukki would be the obvious choice. It is where does he go and what sort of fee would he command. Does he want to leave Norwich? He is the obvious one.

“He is a goalscorer and he has proven he can do it. A good position and the way that Leeds play…

“But Bielsa is a funny one and a canny one at times. He could bring in somebody completely left-field. He may well use his contacts in South-America or Spain to bring in somebody. I think it would be obvious that they would have to bring somebody of quality in the centre-forward position if they get promoted.”