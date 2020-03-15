Huddersfield Town unlikely to re-sign loan man Lossl on a permanent basis says Terriers chief

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Huddersfield Town chief executive Mark Devlin has admitted that it is unlikely that loaned in goalkeeper Jonas Lossl will be returning to the Terriers on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

Huddersfield Town brought Danish ‘keeper Jonas Lossl back to the John Smith’s Stadium in the January transfer window on loan for the rest of the season, signing him from Everton to cover for an injury to Kamil Grabara.

Since returning, Lossl has played seven Championship games for Huddersfield Town, initially making the move back to the club to boost his hopes of earning back his spot in the Danish national team.

And now, the club’s chief executive Mark Devlin has been asked about the chances of bringing Lossl back on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window, something he has acknowledged that is highly unlikely. Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the chances of a permanent return, Devlin said:

“I think it’s unlikely. Jonas was keen to come back to Huddersfield Town because he really enjoyed his time here and has a good relationship with the fanbase. He came here because he wanted to play football and he wanted to make sure he did everything he could to be in the international squad.

“In answer to the original question, my gut feeling is I think it’s unlikely. His wages would be above those we would normally be able to afford, given that he is obviously with a Premier League club. We love having Jonas here and it’s great to have him here – he’s a great character.

“But, being really honest about it, it is hugely unlikely we would be able to afford to keep Jonas past the end of the season.”