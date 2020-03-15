OPINION: Leeds United hopes of White capture surely hit by Potter sign-off comment

Leeds United have turned Brighton’s Ben White from a talented loanee into a genuine contender for the Whites Player-of-the-Year. He’s gone from loans at Peterborough and Newport through to being courted by the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool. Marcelo Bielsa has woven his magic and turned him into possibly the next big thing.

Both the Reds and the Gunners are said interested in the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster who has shone at Elland Road under the guiding hand of Marcelo Bielsa. White has been an ever-present for Leeds United this season, featuring in every minute of every game for the West Yorkshire side.

Realistically though, who can blame them? Under Bielsa and his mesmeric touch, White has not only come on in leaps and bounds as a central defender but has also been deployed in a defensive midfield role. Shakey at first in that unaccustomed role, White steadied himself and his poise on the ball and range of passing began to shine.

Some Leeds United fans are urging the club to go all guns blazing for White if/when the promotion is won/confirmed. Mind, such has been the consistent level of his displays that you can hardly blame them. He’s spent a season acclimatising to the club, Bielsa, his demands and the style of football that the Whites play. He’d be a gem that would sparkle in the Premier League.

Look, let’s be realistic for a moment. We are talking Leeds United going up against two established Premier League teams in trying to land a highly-rated young defender. That isn’t to put Leeds down at all, far from it. The Whites are a fantastic side under Bielsa and will be a definite draw for any player they aim to bring in should they rise to the Premier League.

Yet, it is all surely by-the-by if Graham Potter’s sign-off words in words carried by the Yorkshire Evening Post are anything to go by. In commenting about how well he thinks that White’s time has been served at Elland Road, Brighton boss Graham Potter says: “I’m delighted with the experience he’s had so far this season with Leeds and we’re looking forward to working with him in the future.”

Empty words maybe in the face of transfer interest reportedly from Liverpool and Arsenal but they remain words that surely drive a stake into any hope that Leeds United have of landing White on a permanent deal.