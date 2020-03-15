Leeds United loanee “has those types of qualities” says Brighton boss on White’s redeployment

When Pontus Jansson left in last summer’s transfer window, Leeds United fans groaned when news came through of two things: the relatively low fee they received and the fact his replacement was to be an untried Premier League youngster. Since Ben White has been at the club, all that groaning has stopped. Indeed, Marcelo Bielsa has multitasked the youngster into a defensive midfielder, something that his parent club boss, Graham Potter, comments on per the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP).

Such have been his performances that some in the media, such as The Express’ Matt Atherton, are saying the Whites should actively go out and try and land him on a permanent deal from the Seagulls. Atherton is reporting the thoughts of former Leeds striker Noel Whelan and there is a thought that the Whites and Bielsa should storm in and grab White ahead of other suitors such as Liverpool and Arsenal.

There is little to doubt that a season under the expert tutelage and beady eye of Marcelo Bielsa has paid dividends in White’s overall performances, performances that have brought the more prestigious Premier League clubs circling like vultures. On this, Potter said: “It’s why you go on loan in many ways, he’s done really well. It’ll be fascinating to see how it goes.”

White has been an ever-present for Leeds United this season, featuring in every minute of every game for the West Yorkshire side. He’s impressed with his defensive stability as well as his adaptability when called to move into a defensive midfield role (where he’s played three times this campaign) to cover Kalvin Phillips’ absences. To top off this consistency, the cultured, young defender has added two assists.

Potter also comments on this switch-up in White’s positional play and is wholeheartedly behind it. On the move to defensive midfield, the Brighton boss said: “It’s not surprised me because he’s got those type of qualities. He’s mobile and good on the ball and is in the hands of a very good coach in Marcelo Bielsa. Whatever he decides for Ben is fine by me.”

Leeds United are currently on an EFL-imposed hiatus from football and currently sit pretty at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table. With promotion a very real possibility, Ben White can be immensely proud of the big part that he’s played in this.