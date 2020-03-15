The 72
The 72
GOAL 1-0 Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham (22) scores and celebrates during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Cardiff City at the Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham, England on 18 January 2020.
Birmingham City

Birmingham City to lose £30m teen Bellingham with four big clubs meeting Blues asking price

By on 0 Comments
GOAL 1-0 Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham (22) scores and celebrates during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Cardiff City at the Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham, England on 18 January 2020.

English football might well be on the backburner due to the Coronavirus outbreak that is sweeping across the world but that hasn’t stopped clubs looking at players for next season and jockeying for position. That is true of a quartet of clubs queuing up for Birmingham City sensation Jude Bellingham says the Mirror’s Neil Moxley.

Moxley writes that teen midfielder Bellingham “will quit Birmingham City at the end of the season” and goes on to add that the youngster “is conducting a beauty parade” before the final decision is made regarding his future. With Bellingham’s current deal up next summer, several clubs are lining up to sign a player regarded by many as hot property.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Alex Bruce believes West Brom defender needs to improve if they win promotion

16-year-old Bellingham only made the step-up to the Blues first-team set-up this season, taking the opportunity in front of him with gusto. The level of consistency that the Stourbridge-born teen has displayed in the 32 games he has featured in for Pep Clotet’s outfit has caught the eye of many interested teams.

Bellingham has slotted into a central midfield role with ease, producing displays that are beyond his tender years and developing into the talent that he has become. His debut campaign in the Sky Bet Championship hasn’t only delivered the plaudits, it has also seen Bellingham score four goals and provide three assists.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United trail Crystal Palace and Manchester City in Oguntayo chase

The Mirror’s Moxley writes that Birmingham City has “reluctantly” decided that they need to take advantage of the interest in their stellar teen midfielder and have “agreed on a fee with four interested parties” ahead of what looks likely to be a summer where the Blues lose Bellingham.

The Mirror say that Bellingham and his family are “now considering their options” and name Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Bayern Munich as the sides vying with each other for his capture. That signing, they say, will see the youngster leave St Andrew’s in a deal starting at £15m and rising to a possible £30 with add-ons based around hitting certain landmarks.

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts