Sunderland teen sensation stars for South Shields in top of the table thriller

Sunderland’s teenage midfielder Bali Mumba impressed for loan club South Shields as they defeated FC United of Manchester 5-3 at Mariners Park in a BetVictor Northern Premier Division fixture this afternoon.

The 18-year-old England youth international star played the full 90 minutes for The Mariners as they saw off FC United of Manchester in a top against second encounter in the BetVictor Northern Premier Division.

South Shields were the better team in the first half and a brace from Jason Gilchrist and a Josh Gillies goal gave the league leaders a huge 3-0 advantage at the break. Mumba’s influence in the South Shields attacks were notable with the midfielder playing a couple of neat through balls.

Mumba drilled an effort just wide early in the second half before Tunde Owolabi pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Nathan Lowe’s fine long range strike re-established South Shields’ lead before Owolabi again reduced the deficit to two goals for FC United.

Neil Reynolds’ United side piled on the pressure but Sunderland loanee Mumba got the goal that his performance deserved in the final minute as he successfully converted a delivery from the left to make it 5-2.

There was still time for Owolabi to complete his hat-trick but it wasn’t enough for the visitors as South Shields extended their advantage at the top of the BetVictor Northern Premier Division table.

Midfielder Mumba joined The Mariners on loan from Sunderland earlier this month and has made an impressive start to life at South Shields. Sadly, the player’s season could prematurely come to an end with the Coronavirus safety measures set to increase next week.