OPINION: Leeds United need to be realistic in White pursuit

When it was announced that Leeds United was due to sign an international defender from Italy on loan, there was much derision. Pontus Jansson arrived. When he left in the summer and it was announced that his replacement was a young loanee from Brighton, the derision returned with the arrival of Ben White. It’s safe to say that there is no derision now.

Such have been his performances that some in the media, such as The Express’ Matt Atherton, are saying the Whites should actively go out and try and land him on a permanent deal from the Seagulls. Atherton is reporting the thoughts of former Leeds striker Noel Whelan and there is a thought that the Whites and Bielsa should storm in and grab White ahead of other suitors such as Liverpool and Arsenal.

Both the Reds and the Gunners are said interested in the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster who has shone at Elland Road under the guiding hand of Marcelo Bielsa. White has been an ever-present for Leeds United this season, featuring in every minute of every game for the West Yorkshire side.

He’s impressed with his defensive stability as well as his adaptability when called to move into a defensive midfield role to cover Kalvin Phillips’ absences. To top off this consistency, the cultured, young defender has added two assists and was only an excellent save away from opening his Whites account against Huddersfield Town before the COVID-19 virus shut football down.

Look, let’s be realistic for a moment and sit back to take in all this. We are talking Leeds United going up against two established Premier League teams in trying to land a highly-rated young defender. That isn’t to put Leeds down at all, far from it. The Whites are a fantastic side under Bielsa and will be a definite draw for any player they aim to bring in should they rise to the Premier League.

However, when a player weighs up his options, there is much to be evaluated. First, will I play or be shoved into the reserves? Second, will I be signing for a side that will boomerang back down? Third, will I…well, the list could go on really.

The bottom line is this, and it is simple: Leeds United MUST be realistic in their pursuit of Ben White. They MUST realise that sides like Liverpool and Arsenal will have an advantage over them when it comes to landing a player of his ilk.

The thing is, I think that they’ll know this already.