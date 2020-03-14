OPINION: EFL suspension could turn out to be a blessing for Hull City

Whilst the likes of Leeds and West Brom will feel a sense of frustration over the suspension of fixtures, for Hull City, an interruption to games is something that is welcomed.

Hull City have endured a challenging 2020, with the suicidal exodus on Deadline Day continuing to be felt among the ranks. The Tigers find themselves staring down the barrel at a once-unthinkable relegation to League One.

One place and two points above the relegation zone is a timely reminder of the struggles felt by Grant McCann in recent months, with the manager struggling to galvanize his squad of depleted troops in the face of battle.

Before COVID-19 effectively suspended all EFL fixtures for the foreseeable future, Hull City were about to embark on their most important game of the season, a home encounter against a Charlton Athletic side directly below them in the division.

Whilst McCann’s Tigers would have been itching to put wrongs-to-right this weekend, perhaps it’s a blessing that there has been a fixture cancellation.

Hull City are a side short on some much-needed confidence in their current predicament and being without a win in over two months is bound to bare heavy on any team.

A 5-1 defeat to a fellow relegation rival in Stoke City last weekend pointed out Hull’s long list of deficiencies; little to no desire, little to no leadership, little to no organization and little to no quality, and while McCann would have been eager to quickly repair this damage, to turnover these problems in a week is a near-impossible task.

The opinion on McCann’s job security is very divided amongst the Hull fan base too, some feel a sense of sympathy knowing full well that he’s been stripped of his two most valuable assets in January, whilst others believe his time is up and are made to feel a sense of frustration over his apparent lack of tactical intelligence.

A failure to win in 11 games, with just two points taken from a possible 33 available, suggests that McCann is somewhat fortunate to find himself in his current managerial post.

However, a break from the constant preparation of fixtures will provide McCann with the opportunity to reflect and assess the challenge ahead, whether that is restarted in April or beyond.

Although there is no guarantee that McCann will still be the Hull City manager when City are next in action, it is a certainty that whoever finds themselves in the poisoned chalice will be welcoming back key injured players ready to play a part in their relegation run-in.

27-year-old defender Angus MacDonald has already made his full recovery from injury to feature in the U23’s loss to Birmingham, however, it’s other first-team players who will make their return to action in April. With Reece Burke, Jordy de Wijs, Eric Lichaj, Herbie Kane, Josh Bowler, and Jon Toral all poised to be back in contention for their upcoming battles, should they resume in April or beyond.

The key to surviving relegation for Hull is welcoming back their injured players, especially full-back Eric Lichaj. City’s captain has left a leadership void in the side since his injury in early February and having him return for the run-in will be crucial to their survival hopes.

Whilst the returning partnership of the indispensable duo of Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke will be important in restoring some defensive organization. Hull have been leaking goals at a fast rate and re-establishing stability at the back will fill the void that has plagued City in the winter months.

Though the return date of footballing action is uncertain, one thing’s for sure – a break is very much welcomed for a Hull City side recovering from their injury-depleted state, licking their damaged wounds and getting ready to attack the challenge of staying in the Championship head-first should the season resume.