The 72
The 72
Victor Orta Director of Football at Leeds United and Andrea Radrizzani owner of Leeds United chatting during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Utd and Leeds United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England on 10 February 2018. Picture by Paul Thompson.
Championship

Leeds United and West Brom fans would be “devastated” if season needed replaying – Phillips

By on 0 Comments
Victor Orta Director of Football at Leeds United and Andrea Radrizzani owner of Leeds United chatting during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Utd and Leeds United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England on 10 February 2018. Picture by Paul Thompson.

COVID-19/Coronavirus, call it what you will but one thing is for sure, it is royally screwing up football with fans of clubs sat at home right now twiddling their thumbs and discovering that there is another side to Saturday. For some fans, it will be a strange affair but former England striker Kevin Phillips, speaking to Football Insider, says that Leeds United and West Brom fans will be upset if one suggestion is put into play regarding this season.

We live in unprecedented times about the spread of this virulent virus; some are calling it a generational disease. Whatever you call it, there is no escaping from it and that is due to continue for the foreseeable future. It is wreaking havoc with health services as the number of cases, and deaths continues to climb. It is also causing massive disruption to sporting fixtures as event after event is called off.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Solihull Moors sign striker Adam Rooney from Salford City

Despite the Government not doing so, the football bodies of the Premier League and Football League have suspended their respective leagues until April 3 at the very earliest. There’s a meeting of the Premier League next week and UEFA has invited representatives from its 55 member associations to videoconference talks next Tuesday as they look at what to do regarding European football’s response to the outbreak that is predicted to peak in the UK in May/June.

There is a real understanding that the suspension of UK football to April 3 might, indeed, be extended somewhat in a move that will put this season’s campaigns in real jeopardy. Many tales and hypotheses are being bandied around as to what will happen, what the eventualities will be. In truth, with it being such ‘unprecedented times’ (as mentioned before), no-one knows as there’s never been anything such as this to contend with.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Swansea City boss Steve Cooper to keep squad focused during enforced break

However, in speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips mentions once scenario that is horrific to think about for the Whites and the Baggies, as well as for clubs such as Coventry City, Rotherham in League One and Crewe, Swindon Town, Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City and Cheltenham in League Two. That scenario – abandoning the season and starting afresh in August.

Phillips says that his preference would be to see the season finish before adding that he can’t foresee this happening unless the COVID-19 outbreak is corralled and contained with some haste. Focusing on Leeds and West Brom, Phillips says: “They’ll be devastated if it does have to be scrapped and they have to start fresh next season. It’s a bizarre, incredible situation we’re in at the minute.”

Put simply, was the nightmarish situation to be sanctioned, you would see ever club within a whisper of promotion or salvation from relegation being up in arms. Clubs would flood the courts with cases and the EFL would be fighting off litigation like a lone man facing a mob with pitchforks and flaming torches.

IN OTHER NEWS:  OPINION: Covid-19 - the EFL should suspend but not abandon this season

Hopefully, the UEFA meeting on Tuesday, and subsequent member meetings later in the week, will bring about a higher degree of clarity and certainty about what will happen going forward. then fans can at least steel themselves for whatever their circumstances their side will have to deal with.

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts