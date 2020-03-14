OPINION: Is Premier League promotion a godsend or a curse?

Since its inception in 1992, 49 teams have participated in the English Premier League, but how many of those can legitimately claim to be established, top-flight teams?

Of those 49 teams, just six teams have featured in every season. Three London clubs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham; two Merseyside clubs, Everton and Liverpool and one Manchester club, United. Realistically everyone else has no solid claim and have played at least one season in the Football League.

I have played a few pub-based rounds of pointless’ over the years, can you name all the clubs etc. It has made me realise that, often, promotion to the Premier League brings possible financial security but little else.

Ask Bradford, Blackpool and Oldham what the experience was like. Oldham, especially, featured before the money was prevalent. These three clubs have tasted multiple relegations since their flirtation with the big time. “It was fun” will be touted but none of these clubs can say it brought them stability.

The real promised land appears to be the Championship; a place where the football is competitive, the fans are not taking selfies in front of grounds but having a pie and pint in the recommended pub, often mingling with the friendlier opposition fans. Conversations usually ending with “good luck for the rest of the season” rather than a taunt or jibe, created from a mass-produced song or chant, you know the ones, simple words so casual fans can sing along like they belong.

“Allez Allez Allez” is probably performed on every terrace now, but the 72 league clubs tend to have their unique songs too, Birminghams “Keep right on” springs to mind, and although they are currently doing well in the bankrolled league. Sheffield United singing about ‘Chip Butties’ gets me in a happy place. For the record, my clubs ‘Edward Ebenezeer Jeremiah Brown’ doesn’t get the recognition it deserves!

I know what you are thinking, no team enters a season without the ambition of reaching top-flight football but if achieving promotion robs your fans of authentic football experiences, is it really worth it? Financially, yes but we all can tell a story about a cold, wet night at some far-flung football outpost. The new breed of want it all now. Premier League fans cannot tell you where Rochdale, Shrewsbury, Plymouth et al are on the map.

I would not turn down a return to the Premier League for Ipswich, please do not get me wrong. Yet, I can’t say the soulless bowls of St Marys, Emirates, Etihad etc make me feel the same as Prenton Park, Deepdale and my own Portman Road.

And one more bit of trivia for you? Of the league’s original founder members (that still exist) just one has not featured in the Premier League at any point. I will just leave that with you.