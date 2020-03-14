Leeds United management to meet Monday – will address fans and media

Amidst the swirling maelstrom that is the Coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the world, there is the matter of football being suspended until April 3 at the very earliest. There is also talk that this three-week suspension might not be the end of it and that a further suspension might be needed. That is all pie-in-the-sky though and yet to be decided. Football on hold will need to be dealt with by clubs with the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP) saying that Leeds United have scheduled a meeting for Monday to discuss matters.

As it stands, there is no football to be played for the Whites until early April with Blackburn Rovers being their opponents at that time, a time that could easily see football pushed further onto the backburner with the COVID-19 peak predicted to be May/June time. Still, football clubs need to operate as a business entity away from the sporting side and Leeds chief executive, Angus Kinnear, is set to convene a meeting on Monday to put plans in place.

Leeds United are currently on a five-match winning streak and are table-toppers in the Championship with a seven-point gap to Fulham in 3rd and the playoff places. With football on a temporary hiatus, thoughts turn to the business aspects of the club and what the club plans are to address the COVID-19 outbreak are in general.

The Whites have already put plans in place for certain aspects as they look to minimise the effects of the virus and limit the opportunities that it has to spread. The club altered their routine entry for Saturday’s game against Huddersfield to minimise contact with fans and have cut down the possibilities of cross-infection by limiting activity at their Thorp Arch training facility to just the first-team and Under-23s.

The YEP say that they understand “there are currently no signs of symptoms among the Leeds squad” and further report that Kinnear “is expected to address the media and supporters” after their Monday meeting.