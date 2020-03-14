The 72
Championship

OPINION: Peterborough owner MacAnthony bang on with his thoughts on COVID-19 suspension

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony before the The 4th round FA Cup match between Peterborough United and Leicester City at London Road, Peterborough, England on 27 January 2018. Photo by Nigel Cole.

Wherever you go, you cannot escape it, it is like your shadow. COVID-19, or Coronavirus, is everywhere you turn. The media has it on a constant rolling ticker as it sweeps across the world leaving devastation in its wake. As well as empty supermarket shelves, it has also decimated the sporting calendar with tournaments postponed/ended and campaigns on hiatus.

In a way, the media are sitting on the very tip of a double-edged sword. Yes, they have to keep the general populace informed but the information that they give sometimes adds fuel and wind to what is becoming something of a growing, swirling bushfire of panic. That, of course, is the very nature of the beast that is the media.

It is a beast that Portsmouth owner Darragh MacAnthony has taken issue with (tweet – below), his opinions on the matter very clear:

MacAnthony is very active on Twitter and very reasoned with it. Here he gets straight to the nub of the argument, the media sensationalism that is driving much of the opinion coming out about how the football season needs to move forward from its current, temporary hiatus.

As MacAnthony mentions in his commented retweet, FA chief executive, Greg Clarke, is said to be doubtful that the current halt to football will be restarted. Writing in The Times, Matt Lawton and Martin Ziegler say that he [Clarke] “has told the Premier League that he does not think the domestic football season will be completed.”

Of course, he might have said just that or he might not have said just that; in truth, no-one really knows. But whatever Clarke said to whoever, Darragh MacAnthony is bang on the money that “correct action [has been]taken to suspend.” The Posh owner is also right that the “coming weeks” are when football bodies should meet to thrash out the details of any “effective plan” to get all current campaigns finished.

Until then, well, we should all sit back, and heed MacAnthony’s call for calmness. Oh, and keep washing our hands whilst singing Happy Birthday’ twice.

