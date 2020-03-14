Gary Neville’s message to Adam Rooney after the striker leaves Salford City for Solihull Moors

Salford City co-owner Gary Neville has publicly thanked striker Adam Rooney after his departure to Solihull Moors.

Eyebrows have been raised with the forward leaving the League Two side to drop back into non-league. He has penned a contract until 2022 with the Moors.

Rooney, who is 31 years old, scored 23 goals in all competitions for Salford last season to fire them to promotion to the Football League. He has since bagged eight goals in the fourth tier this term but has now been allowed to part company with Graham Alexander’s side.

Salford made a big statement of intent when they signed him in July 2018 from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen. The Irishman had previously been a key player for the Dons and scored 88 goals in 197 appearances for them during his time at Pittodrie.

Rooney has also previously had spells at Stoke City, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Birmingham City and Oldham Athletic.

Solihull boss Jimmy Shan, who managed West Brom last season, is delighted to sign him and told their website: “Adam is an unbelievable signing not only at this stage of the season but going forward for us. We all know his goal scoring capabilities and it shows the intentions of the football club. I’m grateful to the chairman for his backing and it just goes to show his intent as well.”

“We have found it difficult to score goals of late and Adam is a proven goal scorer, without putting any pressure on him. He gives us a different threat in the box, he’s a natural goal scorer and I’m delighted to welcome him to the club.”

The Moors’ chances of promotion have received a timely boost after landing Rooney.