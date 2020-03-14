Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says postponement of fixtures is the right call

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is behind the decision to postpone fixtures in EFL, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

All games in the Football League have been postponed until 3rd April due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rotherham are missing fixtures against Southend United, Fleetwood Town and Gillingham and are due to return next month away to Wycombe Wanderers, but that obviously depends on the state of the situation at the time.

Warne’s side currently sit 2nd in League One with 11 games still needed to play of the season. They are five points off the league leaders Coventry City and two points above Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood in the automatic promotion places.

The Millers’ boss has said the postponements are the right call, as per the Yorkshire Post: “I would prefer a postponement and then get all the games Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday for the last four or five weeks and go for it like that.”









“All sport is entertainment to a certain extent, but it just seems weird playing behind closed doors. I understand why and you have to put the nation’s health in front of a football match, quite obviously. But if I had a choice, I would rather have a few weeks postponement.”

He added: “People will listen to me and say: ‘he doesn’t understand, what an idiot’. But a simple answer to a simple question, that is my preference.”

Rotherham’s plans, like every other club in the country, will be guided by the authorities over the next few weeks.