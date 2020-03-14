The 72
The 72
Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park, Blackburn, England on 3 November 2018.
Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray’s reacts to EFL fixture postponements

By on 0 Comments
Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park, Blackburn, England on 3 November 2018.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said his sides’ current plans are dependent on daily developments during the Coronavirus pandemic, as per their official club website.

All fixtures have been postponed until 3rd April, with Rovers missing fixtures against Bristol City, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley.

They are due to return to action at Ewood Park against Leeds United next month, but that obviously depends on the state of the situation at that time.

Blackburn trained as usual yesterday but their players have been given the weekend off and will be informed of plans on Monday.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Kevin Phillips believes there is 'nothing in it' with West Brom and Leeds United vying for promotion

Their plans, like every other football club in the country, will be guided by the football and medical authorities.

Mowbray has said, as per their website: “We will abide by what the EFL tell us moving forward, because what was yesterday’s news is now different today and no doubt tomorrow’s news might be different as well.”

“So we’re all living a little bit day-to-day at the moment, but we do have to plan for the next football match in early April. If nobody’s showing symptoms, we should be coming in and training, and getting fit and staying fit, and getting ready for the next game, but there is a balance in that and anybody with any symptoms needs to self-isolate away from the team.”

IN OTHER NEWS:  OPINION: Covid-19 - the EFL should suspend but not abandon this season

He added: “It’s a really difficult one. I don’t think the authorities know. They’re taking it day-by-day. They’re listening to the Government and the health authorities, and I think we’re all playing it a day at a time at the moment, which is what we are trying to do.”

Blackburn sit 10th in the Championship table and are three points off the Play-Offs. When they will return to playing, nobody knows.

About Author

Writer and reporter for The72. Cover all teams in the Football League. Based in Manchester/Sheffield.

Related Posts