Leeds United and West Brom promotion one possibility as drastic measures set to be discussed

COVID-19/Coronavirus, however you want to term the virus that is emptying shelves at your local supermarket of toilet rolls, hand sanitiser and paracetamol, is wreaking its vengeance as it spreads its way across the world. It has led to thoughts of drastic natures in football as mentioned by Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey.

As well as laying waste to supermarket shelves, it has also decimated the sporting calendar with the domestic football season being effectively halted until April 3.

With the Government looking to their strategies and projections, with the latter suggesting a May/June peak, there is a growing concern that this temporary delay might not be enough of a measure. Many, including the current FA chief executive Greg Clarke, are even going as far as to suggest that the current season might have to be abandoned.

Drastic measures such as that have already been talked about and will continue to be talked about with the Premier League clubs meeting on Thursday next week to draw up contingency plans should, indeed, there need to be a halt to the current season. Runaway leaders Liverpool would likely be awarded the title, with few complaints due to how far ahead they are.

However, the scramble for places below the Reds, with European football at stake, would bring about more contentious, argumentative voices and, likely, court dates and appeals. What happens in the Premier League often percolates down to the Football League and decisions made there will be likely mirrored further down the football ladders.

Football Insider’s Veysey, mentioning a ‘Premier League source’ in writing that “various drastic plans and scenarios will be on the agenda” and one of these could involve the possibility of both Leeds United and West Brom being promoted without the need to play another game.

Whatever decisions are to be made, whatever football’s organising bodies decide as they look to move ahead, it is a quagmire that they will find themselves in and whatever is set forward will meet with a multitude of arguments and disgruntled voices.