Swansea City boss Steve Cooper to keep squad focused during enforced break

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has said he will keep his squad focused during the enforced break, as per the Swans’ official club website.

The Welsh side are missing fixtures against Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Millwall with the EFL suspended until 4th April due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Swansea are currently just three points off the Championship Play-Offs with nine games of the season still to play.

There is a lot of uncertainty about what is going to happen with the Football League and a lot will be found out during the three-week absence.

Cooper has had his say on the situation, as per Swansea’s website: “Obviously the health and wellbeing of everyone comes first, from the players and staff to our supporters and the city as a whole. It’s important that people follow the health advice available; look after themselves, their families and particular the older members of their family and neighbours. It’s a unique and serious situation that needs respect and understanding.”

“In the meantime, we will ensure that we work to provide the right programme that not only looks after the health and wellbeing of our players and staff, but also ensures that the squad is ready when the season commences again.”

He added: “The players will have a normal training programme to complete at Fairwood and we will be working hard. They were going into the final nine games really motivated. The aim now is to maintain that motivation and focus and achieve our goal of a play-off place when the season starts again.’’

The Swans are due return to action at the Liberty Stadium against Sheffield Wednesday on 4th April.