Barrow want to extend Jamie Soule’s loan from West Brom

Barrow want to extend striker Jamie Soule’s loan from West Brom, as per a report by the North-West Evening Mail.

The teenager moved to the National League table toppers on an initial one-month loan in February and has since made two appearances for the Bluebirds.

Soule, who is 19 years old, is highly-rated by West Brom and has been a key player for their youth sides over recent seasons. He has scored seven goals in 13 appearances for their Under-23’s in this campaign.

Barrow are eager to prolong his stay at Holker Street as more back-up and competition up front to boost their promotion hopes.

Their boss Ian Evatt has said, as per the North-West Evening Mail: “We’re in dialogue with West Brom at the moment about extending it. Obviously, he’s frustrated with his lack of game time but I will say that this month he’s been extremely unlucky because we’ve had three games where the wind was that bad that it wouldn’t have suited him, with him being a small and slight footballer.”

“I think he’s a very talented young player, I’ve been very impressed with his attitude and he works and trains really well. He might end up back at West Brom, and I wish him all the best if he does, but if not we’ll happily welcome him back with open arms and extend his loan until the end of the season.”

Soule is a young and promising talent and gaining some more first-team experience at Barrow would be beneficial to his career. Evatt’s men are currently four points clear at the top of the league.