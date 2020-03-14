Leeds United business as usual as Bielsa cracks the whip

Since Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Leeds United the Whites have been a different beast altogether. He galvanised the core of a side that finished a mediocre 13th place at the end of their 2017/18 campaign and made them into promotion challengers the following season. That ethos remains this season and they currently top the table. COVID-19 might have temporarily halted football but there’s no halting Bielsa writes the Mail Online’s Adrian Kajumba.

Bielsa’s influence was instantaneous at Leeds United, changing everything from the layout and facilities at Thorp Arch, through the mentality of the players to the style of play that the Whites brought with them to the pitch. That sparkling play and high press brings results against teams starved of possession and being manoeuvred towards a buckle point.

However, it is an ethos that is based on a meticulous and dedicated approach and is almost a mirror image reflection of the maestro himself. Bielsa is demanding of his players, always looking for that extra 1% that will give them the edge, such is the meticulous nature of the legendary Argentinian coach.

Football is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 ‘Coronavirus’ but that hasn’t stopped the meticulous nature of Marcelo Bielsa writes Kajumba. In a decision that he says has left the “Leeds squad stunned“, Bielsa has decided not to give players extra time off as other clubs are said to be doing. This decision, reports Kajumba, “has been questioned by his medical team” and will no doubt lead to some consternation amongst fans.

With Bielsa looking to push his squad onwards with a ‘pedal to the metal’ approach, it remains to be seen what the effect of this decision from the hard taskmaster will have on his table-topping squad. Whichever and whatever way that you look at it, it’s business as usual at Elland Road.