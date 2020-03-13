The 72
The Hawthorns West Brom Albion ground before the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 28 October 2017. Photo by Gary Learmonth.
Birmingham City

West Brom “nailed on” for promotion says Birmingham City boss Clotet

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has said that West Brom are “nailed on certainties” for promotion to the Premier League.

At the start of the season, West Brom were among the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League immediately after being relegated down to the Championship.

As it stands, they are on course to return to the top flight, with the Baggies currently sat in 2nd place, one point behind top of the table Leeds United with 37 games played. And, one rival manager who predicted that they would be able to do so is Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Clotet said that West Brom are now “nailed on certainties” for promotion to the Championship, praising their summer recruitment and how his side have performed over the course of the season. Ahead of this weekend’s now suspended tie between the two sides, Clotet said:

“Are they nailed on certainties for promotion? Yes. But I saw it from the beginning. I saw a very progressive team having their stamp, knowing exactly how they are playing and I think the recruitment they did makes a lot of sense.

“They recruited what they needed, made good use of the players they had – the performance level of every player at West Brom is at least a seven and when they had a tough moment they always dig points and handle the pressure of being out there.

“Definitely I would say they are candidates for promotion.”

