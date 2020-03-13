Tony Mowbray rebuffs claims that Blackburn Rovers defender Mulgrew is not playing because of contract clause

Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has dismissed the rumour that centre-back Charlie Mulgrew is not playing because of a clause in his contract that means he receives a bonus and pay rise upon making his 100th appearance for the club.

Since returning to Blackburn Rovers after his loan spell with Wigan Athletic was cut short, defender Charlie Mulgrew has not featured in the club’s senior side. Even with defensive injuries to the likes of Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams, Mulgrew has been consistently omitted from Tony Mowbray’s matchday 18.

With Mulgrew’s continued omission, it had been rumoured that Mowbray was avoiding bringing the defender into the side to avoid triggering a clause in his contract which would see the Scottish international receive a bonus and pay rise. However, speaking to Lancs Live, Mowbray has laughed off the claims, quite literally. He said:

“I can categorically deny that’s not the case. Somebody mentioned it to me the other day and I laughed out loud. That’s not the case and it wouldn’t be allowed to happen under my leadership at this club.

“Charlie might be sitting on 99 appearances, I don’t know. Is he? If that’s the case, there is no clause in there for 100 and Charlie has got another year left on his contract, that would be a long time for us to sit on that. It’s not true. I am just picking a team and making my decision and picking what I think is the best team to win every game. “We allowed Charlie to go away but he wanted to come back. He’s our player and I said if you want to come back, you can come back, but there’s every chance you won’t be playing and he knew that, he understood that. There’s been no fallout, we train every day and we get on great. But at this moment he’s not in the team.” As per Transfermarkt, Mulgrew has played 108 times for Rovers, scoring 27 goals and laying on six assists in the process. It will be interesting to see if Mulgrew features for Blackburn before the end of the season, providing football returns upon the end of the suspension of all professional football until April 3rd due to COVID-19. IN OTHER NEWS: Solihull Moors sign striker Adam Rooney from Salford City