Birmingham City hotshot Hogan reacts after picking up Championship Player of the Month award

Speaking to the EFL’s official website, Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan has thanked his teammates and the Blues’ staff after he was named as the Sky Bet Championship’s Player of the Month for February.

Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic, Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow and Wigan Athletic skipper Sam Morsy were all up for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for February alongside Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan, but it was the Blues loan star who secured the award, as confirmed on Friday morning.

Hogan was in electric form over the course of February, netting six goals and providing one assist in seven appearances in a successful month for Pep Clotet’s side. He formed an impressive partnership up front with Lukas Jutkiewicz and scored in three consecutive wins at the start of the month over Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Barnsley.

Upon winning the award, Hogan spoke to the EFL and moved to thank his teammates and the Birmingham City staff for their help in securing the award, saying that it feels great to playing football once again. He said:

“It’s brilliant to receive this award, I’m very grateful. It’s been a really good month coming from where I’ve come from this season and I’m thankful for all the lads and staff here to allow me to play my football again and be happy. Really I’d like to thank them all a lot.

“I have always backed myself to do well and I’ve done it before at this level. It’s nice to have it happening again and be able to remind people I am a goalscorer. Hopefully, there will be more to come too.”