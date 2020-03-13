Birmingham City loan star Hogan wins Championship Player of the Month award

The EFL has confirmed on its official website that Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan has beaten tough competition to win the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for February having starred for the Blues last month.

Alongside Birmingham City’s loaned in striker Scott Hogan in being nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award were Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic, Barnsley talisman Cauley Woodrow and Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy. However, it was Hogan who came away with the award.

In seven games for the Blues in February, Hogan netted six goals for his loan club, laying on one assist as well. His form helped Birmingham go unbeaten last month, forming a strong partnership with Lukas Jutkiewicz in the process. Hogan netted in consecutive wins over Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Barnsley in the early stages of the month.

Speaking upon the news of the award, Birmingham boss Pep Clotet expressed his delight at seeing Hogan pick up the award, saying that he has been thrilled with the impact he has had on his side since signing on loan from Aston Villa in the January transfer window. He said:

“Scott has come in and made a significant impact. We are delighted with what he has contributed to the team. From seeing him during his Brentford days, we were always aware of Scott’s qualities and ability to score goals. When he came we spoke about him focusing on his love for the game, enjoying himself and doing what he does best.

“It was all about the present and what Scott could do, not the past. Scott has been a complementary partner to Lukas Jutkiewicz and has fitted in very well. He is enjoying himself and this award is very well deserved.”