Portsmouth complete signing of American goalkeeper Duncan Turnbull

Portsmouth have completed the signing of goalkeeper Duncan Turnbull, as announced by their official club website.

The American stopped has been on trial with the League One side over the past few weeks and has impressed enough to earn a contract. He has penned a deal until 2021 at Fratton Park, with the club holding the option for a further year.

Turnbull, who is 21 years old, will add more competition and back-up to current senior goalkeeping options Alex Bass and Craig McGillivray.

The 6ft 7inc ‘keeper is a graduate of the Notre Dame University in the States. He arrived in England highly-rated after being named in the in the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Men’s Soccer Team for the previous 2019 season.

Turnbull has spoken to Pompey’s website about the move: “It’s fantastic to be at such a big club with so much history. I can’t wait to see what happens. When you’re as big as I am, you just get stuck in goal and I ended up being decent at it. Most people guess I’m a keeper when they see me!”

“I studied accounting (at Notre Dame) and was there for four seasons. I graduated in December, so I’ve got a good back-up plan. I got invited over here to train, initially just for a couple of days, and then five weeks later here we are.”

He added: “It was a great experience for me and it’s pushed me to go on and play professionally. I want to come in and push the other keepers.”

Turnbull is a name for Portsmouth fans to keep an eye on in the future.