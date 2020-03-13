Solihull Moors sign striker Adam Rooney from Salford City

Solihull Moors have signed striker Adam Rooney from Salford City, as announced by their official club website today.

The experienced forward has penned a contract until 2022 with the National League side.

Rooney, who is 31 years old, scored 23 goals in all competitions for Salford last season to fire them to promotion to the Football League. He has since bagged eight goals in League Two this term but has been allowed to drop down a division to Solihull in a shock move.

Salford raised eyebrows when they lured him to non-league in July 2018 from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen. The Irishman have previously been a key player for the Dons and scored 88 goals in 197 appearances for them during his time at Pittodrie.

Rooney has also previously had spells at Stoke City, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Birmingham City and Oldham Athletic.

After joining Solihull, he told their website: “I’m really excited to be here and the club are in a good position at the minute – in the play-offs and that’s where we want to stay. The ambition of the club and where it wants to go enticed me. I’ve had experience of this league now and promotion from it, so I want to bring my experience, hopefully some goals to the team and get us into the Football League.”

“I lived in Solihull when I was at Birmingham, so I know the area very well and I enjoyed my time. It’s a really good area and I’m looking forward to getting back down and settling in.”

Solihull are currently inside the Play-Offs on goal difference above Stockport County.