Hull City midfielder James Weir (17) and Birmingham City defender Maxime Colin (5)during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 30 September 2017. Photo by Ian Lyall.
Bolton Wanderers

Ex-Manchester United, Hull City and Bolton Wanderers midfielder James Weir joins Slovakian side FK Pohronie

Former Football League midfielder James Weir has joined Slovakian side FK Pohronie, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-England Under-19 international has joined the Slovak Super Liga outfit on a free transfer.

Weir, who is 24 years old, spent the first half of this season playing in League One for Bolton Wanderers but parted company with the Trotters by mutual consent at the end of January.

The central midfielder started his career at Preston North End before switching to Manchester United as a youngster in 2008. He was a key player for United at youth levels and was handed his first-team debut in a February 2016 in a Premier League fixture against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

That was Weir’s only senior appearance for the Red Devils and he was sold to Hull City in August 2016, who at the time were in the top flight.

He penned a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium but struggled with injuries during his time in East Yorkshire, playing just seven times altogether. He was also loaned out to Wigan Athletic in his first season with the Tigers.

Weir was released by Hull at the end of the 2018/19 and subsequently joined Bolton last summer on a one-year contract. He played 12 games in all competitions this term for Keith Hill’s side but left this winter.

He will now be looking forward to a new chapter in his career in Slovakia, though he may have to wait a while for his debut due to the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across the world.

