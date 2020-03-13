The 72
Leeds United trail Crystal Palace and Manchester City in Oguntayo chase

Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.

Leeds United are a side renowned for not being afraid to blood youngsters. Evidence of this can be seen from the likes of Kalvin Phillips in the first-team this season and from the likes of Leif Davis, Jordan Stevens and Jamie Shackleton who are all there or thereabouts when it comes to the current first-team squad. There are also feelers out for other youngsters as told by The Sun’s Joe Brophy in reporting Whites ‘interest’ in Kingstonian’s youngster Samuel Oguntayo.

Oguntayo is a 17-year-old winger who only signed first-team papers in late January this year. In news carried by Kingstonian’s club website, manager Hayden Bird said: “I hope that signing Sam gives everyone a shot in the arm and offers encouragement to every player below the First Team.”

Since signing his deal that saw him elevated to first-team status at the K’s, he has certainly kicked on and has come to the attention of many sides said eager to land him. A host of sides are said to have been keeping an eye on him and some were there a couple of days ago to see him make a late substitute appearance in a 4-2 defeat to Cheshunt. He has featured five times for Kingstonian since his debut vs Woking in the Surrey Cup 2 competition.

Leeds United are only said to have ‘interest’ in the highly-regarded youngster and are said to be behind Crystal Palace and Manchester City with The Sun’s Brophy writing that the Eagles “are leading” the Citizens in the race to land the pacy wing star. Brophy mentions that Oguntayo has “now accepted an offer to train” with Palace’s Under-23s next week.

However, this is likely to be curtailed due to the suspension of football across the Premier League and EFL caused by the increasing threat of the COVID-19 virus.

